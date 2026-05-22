🔴A New Era at the Fed: Kevin Warsh Takes the Helm. US30 above 50k

Today’s swearing-in of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chair by Donald Trump serves as a public manifesto for a deep reform of the US central bank. The US President’s remarks at the ceremony clearly define what the White House expects from the new chairman and the agenda Warsh brings to the institution.

Source: Associated Press

Key Pillars of the Trump-Warsh Doctrine

The End of Forward Guidance: Trump’s announcement that Warsh will curtail the practice of forward guidance signals a revolution in market communication. Until now, the Fed telegraphed its moves months in advance, which critics (including Warsh) argue made the central bank beholden to Wall Street's whims and stripped it of flexibility. Under its new leadership, the Fed is expected to stop "holding investors' hands" and become more unpredictable, reacting to incoming data rather than long-established promises. Warsh has also previously pointed out that the Fed should be able to make decisions based on its own forecasts without waiting for hard data to materialize (if we are confident in our forecasts, why aren't we reacting?).

"Economic Growth Doesn't Mean Inflation": This is the foundation of the duo's economic philosophy. Trump directly challenged the conservative macroeconomic view, asserting that a strong, productive economy can and should grow rapidly without automatically triggering price pressures. Warsh is tasked with proving that stimulating supply and innovation is a better cure for inflation than choking off demand.

Growing Out of Debt Instead of Belt-Tightening: Trump declared: "We have some debt we want to take care of. We will grow our way out of debt." This means rejecting austerity policies in favor of aggressive GDP growth, which will relatively reduce the burden of US debt. However, this plan requires a Fed chair who won't jack up the cost of money at the first sign of an economic rebound.

A Return to the "Core Mission": Trump’s statement that "the Fed got removed from its core mission" takes aim at the central bank's recent tendency to engage in peripheral issues. For Warsh, returning to roots means focusing on dollar stability, protecting the financial system, and trimming a balance sheet that has ballooned to its absolute limits.

The Paradox of "Total Independence"

Trump’s address exposes a dualism in his approach to independent institutions that is classic for him:

"I want Warsh to be totally independent. Don't look at me, do your own thing," the President declared, only to add moments later: "Warsh understands that, when the economy is good, let it boom."

This statement precisely defines the boundaries of this "independence." Warsh has a free hand as long as his actions support robust economic growth.

For the new Fed Chair, this will present a massive managerial and public relations challenge. He enters office with a strong mandate from the President, but his true test of independence will come when harsh market realities demand decisions that run counter to the White House's political agenda. Curtailing communication via forward guidance might actually provide him with the perfect smokescreen to execute an autonomous policy without constantly answering to markets and politicians.

Trump himself concluded that the market is optimistic about the future, pointing to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting record highs well above 50,000 points.