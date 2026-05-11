Morning Wrap: Iran's peace proposal “UNACCEPTABLE”; markets take a hit ❗💥

Israel and the US are stepping up their rhetoric regarding Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed that the elimination of Iran’s nuclear material remains an active military priority, whilst unconfirmed reports suggest that Trump personally informed Netanyahu of his intention to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. None of these claims has been independently verified, but their circulation reinforces the narrative of an escalating conflict.

Iran dismissed Trump’s reaction as completely irrelevant. A source quoted by the state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim stated that Trump’s dissatisfaction was “naturally better” — suggesting that Tehran has no intention of softening its demands in the face of public pressure. Iranian state media also emphasised the country’s claim to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The threat of a complete breakdown in talks has increased significantly.

Trump rejected Iran’s response to the peace proposal, calling it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” in a post on Truth Social. Iran, via Pakistan, submitted a counter-proposal based on a three-phase plan which requires the US — before any talks on nuclear weapons even begin — to end the naval blockade, restore Iranian oil exports, lifting sanctions, unfreezing assets, recognising Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and treating the ceasefire in Lebanon as a red line that must not be crossed. Washington takes the opposite stance: nuclear concessions first, everything else later.

China’s April inflation figures significantly exceeded forecasts, bringing an end to 41 months of deflation. The PPI rose by 2.8% y/y — the highest since July 2022 and well above the consensus forecast of 1.6% — whilst the CPI stood at 1.2% y/y against an expected 0.9%. The driving force is energy costs triggered by the war in Iran: prices of oil, gas and non-ferrous metals are hitting record highs on Chinese wholesale markets.

Cost-push inflation in China is bad news for the PBOC and global supply chains. The purchase price index rose by 3.5%, creating the widest gap with selling prices since August 2024 — manufacturers’ margins are being squeezed. This is cost-push inflation, not demand-driven inflation, which significantly narrows the scope for aggressive monetary easing by the PBOC, on which investors had been counting. At the same time, it raises the global risk of stagflation, given that China is the world’s largest factory.

PIMCO believes that the oil shock linked to Iran has ruled out Fed rate cuts, and rate hikes are back on the table. Higher oil prices are fuelling inflation in the US, which is reinforcing restrictive monetary policy. This is an important context for global asset valuations as a whole this week.