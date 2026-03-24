Morning Wrap - Oil Resumes Climb (24.03.2026)

Situation in the Middle East

Donald Trump indicated in a Monday speech that a deal with Iran is close, leading to the suspension of a planned strike on the country’s energy infrastructure. The attack was originally scheduled to commence at midnight UK time.

The US President specified that an agreement must be signed within 5 days; otherwise, the United States will resume the bombardment of Iran's key strategic infrastructure.

Although Tehran denied that such negotiations are taking place—triggering a return of negative market sentiment—it is worth noting a similar pattern occurred last year with China. At that time, Trump claimed a deal was imminent and suspended extreme tariffs; China initially denied it, but a formal agreement was reached just two weeks later.

This situation demonstrates that the United States seeks a swift resolution to the conflict, which has caused extreme volatility in financial markets, particularly in the oil market where prices have surged back above 100 USD per barrel.

Israel is continuing its military operations, while Iran persists with retaliatory strikes. Amazon has reported disruptions to AWS services in Bahrain due to Iranian drone activity.

The Fars news agency reports extensive damage to gas and power infrastructure across the country.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Arab nations are moving toward deeper involvement. Saudi Arabia has allowed the US Air Force to use its key airbase, having diversified its oil exports via a westward pipeline. King Mohammed bin Salman is also considering direct military intervention.

The United Arab Emirates is shutting down all businesses linked to Iran, aiming to sever all financial and economic ties.

Brent crude oil is currently trading at 99.8 USD per barrel, following the futures contract rollover on March 17.

Gold has fallen back below 4400 USD per ounce, marking a 2% loss, while silver has dropped approximately 4% to 66 USD per ounce. These losses in precious metals are tied to concerns over rising inflation.