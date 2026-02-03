Morning wrap: RBA Hikes Interest Rates (03.02.2026)

- Asian markets delivered a mixed performance. While major Chinese indices eased slightly, Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures rose over 1% toward the close (with the cash market surging more than 3%). South Korean equities also posted robust gains.
The rally in Japan was propelled by financials and tech. Notably, Mizuho Financial Group climbed 5% following an upbeat earnings release, an upgraded guidance outlook, and the announcement of a fresh share buyback programme.
Wall Street futures are edging higher in early trading, with the US100 up 0.4% and the US500 gaining 0.25%.
Palantir shares surged 5% post-market after delivering stellar results. Revenue jumped 70% year-on-year to $1.4bn, beating consensus, while EPS of $0.25 outperformed the anticipated $0.23.
Conversely, Nvidia shares slipped nearly 3% in after-hours trading. Sentiment was weighed down by comments from the OpenAI CEO, who indicated the firm is exploring alternative chip architectures for its infrastructure build-out.
The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered a rate hike, taking the cash rate to 3.85%. The move, partially priced in by markets, sent the AUDUSD up over 1%, recovering from a recent slump in precious metals.
Governor Michele Bullock maintained that the Australian economy remains resilient. Crucially, the RBA raised its year-end interest rate projection to 4.2%, citing elevated inflation forecasts.
Precious metals are finding a floor. Silver surged over 8% to reach $85 per ounce, while Gold climbed 5% to trade near $4,900 per ounce.
Goldman Sachs noted that gold remains supported by structural demand, acting as a "strategic hedge" for institutional investors and central banks.
Energy markets remain soft. Brent is trading below $66 per barrel, with WTI slightly under $62. The market's focus has shifted from Iranian tensions toward the US-India trade pact and the US government shutdown.
Geopolitical premiums face a potential wipeout. Iran has signalled a readiness for nuclear talks with the US. Analysts suggest that if negotiations commence without friction, the $5–$10 geopolitical premium currently baked into oil prices could be eliminated.
A historic trade agreement between the US and India will see tariffs on Indian goods slashed to 18% from the current 50% (which included a 25% base rate and a 25% penalty linked to Russian oil imports). In exchange, India will lower barriers for American products. Indian equities rallied sharply on the news.
Under the terms of the deal, India has committed to cease purchases of Russian crude, pledging instead to ramp up imports of US oil.
On the domestic front, Donald Trump has urged the House of Representatives to expedite the budget bill to end the partial government shutdown.
The US non-farm payrolls report, originally due this Friday, is now expected to be postponed.
AUDUSD erased all downward moves related with the metals sell-off. Source: xStation5
