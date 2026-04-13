Morning Wrap: The Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the Political Revolution in Hungary⚖️

The U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad ended in failure over the weekend—the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. The ceasefire is still formally in effect, but hopes for another round of dialogue are slim, especially following Washington’s latest escalatory moves.

President Trump confirmed this morning on Truth Social that the blockade of Iranian ports will take effect at 10:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. GMT). The U.S. will intercept all ships entering or leaving Iranian ports that are carrying Iranian goods, including oil and gas.

CENTCOM clarified that the blockade does not mean the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to transit traffic; however, Iran has warned that any approach by U.S. ships to the Strait will be considered a violation of the ceasefire. Israel has raised its alert level.