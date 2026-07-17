Morninga Wrap: Wall Street Under Pressure. AI Loses Momentum, Netflix Disappoints, and the Persian Gulf Erupts

Wall Street ended yesterday's session with moderate declines, during which the S&P 500 index lost 0.5% and the Dow Jones fell by 0.2%. The technology sector performed the worst—Nasdaq deepened its losses to close approximately 1.5% lower.

Companies related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors were once again under pressure, despite very strong financial results from Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC. Investors are increasingly concerned that AI company valuations are too high and that massive capital expenditures on AI infrastructure development may not yield the expected returns, triggering a broad sell-off across the tech sector.

Sharp declines hit memory chip manufacturers, resulting in Micron shares falling by over 5.5%, while SanDisk stock slid by more than 12%.

Google shares came under pressure following reports that the launch of its flagship AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, has been delayed by several months due to failing to meet internal performance targets. This news heightened investor worries that Alphabet is losing momentum in the race for AI dominance.