NATGAS drops amid EIA inventories report 📉

According to EIA data, the weekly change in U.S. natural gas inventories came in at -242 bcf, versus -238 bcf expected and -120 bcf previously. U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures moved lower after the report, as the drawdown was almost perfectly in line with forecasts.
Source: xStation5
