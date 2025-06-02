NATGAS sugres 6% on hot US weather boosting cooling demand 📈

Natural gas futures (NATGAS) are gaining over 6% today, which can be linked to a wave of extreme heat across the United States, increasing the likelihood of very high cooling demand across the key for summer-demand US states.

According to NOAA data, a heatwave is expected on both U.S. coasts, with particularly intense high-temperature forecasts for Florida, Texas, and the western states. Cooler temperatures are expected only in a small region of the central states and Alaska, which does not in any way "offset" the broader heatwave from the market’s perspective.

Source: NOAA

NATGAS (H1 interval)

Source: xStation5