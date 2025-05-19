Read more
Nippon Steel Offers $14 Billion for US Steel as Trump Decision Nears

4:30 PM 19 May 2025

Nippon Steel has proposed investing $14 billion in US Steel operations per Reuters, including $4 billion for a new steel mill, as it seeks Trump administration approval for its acquisition bid.

The Japanese company significantly increased its investment pledge from an initial $1.4 billion ahead of a May 21 national security review deadline. President Trump will then have 15 days to decide on the $14.9 billion merger.

Both Trump and former President Biden have opposed the deal, arguing US Steel should remain American-owned. The Biden administration blocked the transaction in January on national security grounds.

Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori recently met with US officials in Washington to advance the deal, which faces a $565 million breakup fee if it fails.

US Steel (D1)

The stock is trading above the 100-day SMA. Bulls will try to regain momentum and push the price above the 50- and 30-day SMAs. Bears, on the other hand, might try to target the 100-day SMA. RSI is in bearish divergence, making lower highs, while MACD also trends lower.

 
