Novo Nordisk plunges 16% after cutting FY guidance 🚨

Novo Nordisk's (NOVOB.DK) shares dip about 16% due to the company lowering its full-year 2025 sales and operating profit outlook. Previously, investors had higher expectations for Novo Nordisk’s growth rates, but the updated guidance now forecasts sales growth in the 8–14% range for the year, which is below earlier projections (13-21%).

Today’s moves are largely due to weaker-than-expected Wegovy sales in the U.S. obesity market. The updated sales outlook specifically cites reduced growth expectations for Wegovy in the U.S., as well as slower-than-expected market expansion and stronger competition, particularly from Eli Lilly's rival drug Zepbound.

NOVOB shares are back at multi-year lows after cutting forecast. Source: xStation