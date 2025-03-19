Read more
Nvidia and xAI joins BlackRock, Microsoft, MGX, and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP)

11:39 AM 19 March 2025
  • The AI infrastructure race is accelerating, with trillions in economic growth potential

  • BlackRock, Microsoft, MGX, and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) welcome NVIDIA and xAI to the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), strengthening investments in AI data centers.

  • AIP targets $30 billion in capital, potentially mobilizing $100 billion in total investments, highlighting strong investor interest in AI-ready infrastructure.

The AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) has expanded with NVIDIA and xAI joining forces alongside BlackRock, Microsoft, MGX, and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to accelerate investments in next-generation AI data centers and supporting infrastructure. This strategic move strengthens AIP’s position as a leading platform for AI-driven economic growth, with NVIDIA also serving as a technical advisor, leveraging its expertise in accelerated computing and AI factories. Additionally, GE Vernova and NextEra Energy have partnered with AIP to develop critical energy solutions for AI data centers, ensuring scalable and sustainable power sources. With a target of $30 billion in initial investment, the partnership aims to unlock up to $100 billion in funding when including debt financing, reflecting the growing demand for high-performance AI infrastructure and energy resilience. The investments will primarily focus on the U.S., OECD countries, and U.S. partner nations, further driving AI innovation and economic expansion.

For investors, this development underscores the increasing capital flow into AI-driven infrastructure and power solutions, making companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and AI-focused cloud computing firms attractive opportunities. The collaboration with NextEra Energy (NEE) and GE Vernova also signals rising energy demand for AI applications, benefiting firms specializing in renewables, nuclear, and energy storage solutions. Meanwhile, BlackRock (BLK) and GIP are spearheading institutional investments in AI infrastructure as a long-term asset class, highlighting its potential as a new frontier for private capital and sovereign wealth funds. As AI technology scales, the infrastructure supporting it—data centers, power grids, and semiconductor ecosystems—will become a critical economic driver, making this an essential sector to watch for investors seeking exposure to the AI revolution.

Nvidia

Of course, the main beneficiary of all AI investment initiatives will be Nvidia, which provides ultra-modern chips for training AI models. This week, Nvidia's annual conference is taking place, during which we have already learned a lot of interesting information.

CEO Jensen Huang unveiled major advancements in AI computing, highlighting the full-scale production of Blackwell chips and unveiling the next-gen Rubin system, set to launch in 2026. Huang emphasized that demand for Nvidia’s AI infrastructure remains “incredible” despite market concerns, as AI shifts from training models to real-time inference, increasing computational needs 100-fold. He introduced new Blackwell Ultra GPUs with enhanced memory, a powerful DGX Workstation aimed at AI professionals, and Dynamo, a free software tool to accelerate AI reasoning. 

Nvidia also secured a deal with General Motors for self-driving cars, reinforcing its presence in autonomous systems. 

