Nvidia Announces $500 Billion U.S. AI Manufacturing Plan

Nvidia announced plans to build AI supercomputers in the United States, producing up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure domestically over the next four years.

The company has commissioned over one million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas. Production of Blackwell chips has started at TSMC's Phoenix facilities, while new manufacturing plants are being built with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at these Texas plants is expected within 12-15 months.

This investment comes amid shifting trade policies. While some semiconductor products received temporary tariff exemptions, Commerce Secretary Lutnick indicated these goods would face separate tariffs in coming months. President Trump noted his administration is examining "Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN" for potential tariffs.

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," said CEO Jensen Huang, highlighting how domestic manufacturing would help meet demand while strengthening supply chain resilience.

The announcement follows reports that Nvidia avoided export controls on its H20 chip after promising increased investment in U.S.-based AI infrastructure.

Nvidia (D1)

Nvidia is trading just below resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Bulls will look to break above this level, while bears may target a move toward the 78.6% retracement level. The RSI continues to show bullish divergence, and the MACD is expanding following a bullish crossover.