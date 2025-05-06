Read more
XTB Online Trading

OIL gains 2% rebounding from 4-year lows 📈

8:58 AM 6 May 2025

Brent Crude oil prices (OIL) are rising over 2% today, rebounding from four-year lows. The recent declines were driven by fears of market oversupply after OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia, decided over the weekend — for the second consecutive time — to increase production. Today’s upward move likely reflects bargain hunting, as technical indicators suggested the market was technically oversold.

  • However, the fundamentals for oil remain negative, as both Brent and U.S. WTI closed last week at their lowest levels since February 2021. Additional pressure on prices stems from the risk of a trade war and downgraded forecasts, which may deter institutional investors from entering long positions, especially after oil prices have fallen nearly 20% since early April.
  • A potential buyer on the market today could be China, returning after a five-day public holiday. As the world's largest importer, it likely increased purchases to secure supply at lower prices. Moreover, yesterday’s ISM data came in stronger than expected, rising to 51.6 in April from 50.8 in March. The market consensus had forecast a decline to 50.2.
  • On Monday, Barclays cut its Brent oil forecast by $4 to $70 for 2025, and now sees $62 as the target for 2026. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects another OPEC+ production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in July.

OIL Chart (H1 & D1)


Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

08.05.2025
18:49

Daily Summary: Trade Deal Sparks Rally as Gold Declines and Bitcoin Breaks $100K

Stocks surge on US-UK trade deal with the S&P 500 jumping 1.4% to 5,686, Dow Jones gaining 1.4% (over 500 points) to 41,523, and Nasdaq leading...

 18:35

Gold is losing ground as investors turn towards riskier assets 📉

After Trump presented the trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the market is showing a shift towards more risky assets. Gold contracts are losing 1.8%...

 17:37

US100 Gains 1.6% on UK-US Deal

President Trump unveiled a breakthrough trade framework with the United Kingdom on Thursday, boosting investor sentiment and driving the S&P 500 up...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits