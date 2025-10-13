Read more
11:24 AM · 13 October 2025

Oil prices rise on signs of easing tensions between the US and China

Key takeaways
OIL.WTI
Commodities
-
-
OIL
Commodities
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Oil prices rise on hopes of improved US-China trade relations and easing tensions in the Middle East

Oil prices have risen, driven by signals of a possible easing of trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as an improvement in the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Recently, the oil market has experienced significant volatility, caused by tensions between the two largest economies in the world, the US and China, which are also the biggest consumers of the commodity. The escalating trade dispute negatively affected global energy demand, resulting in falling prices. However, recent statements by US President Donald Trump expressing willingness to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping contributed to an approximate 2% increase in oil prices. The Brent crude contract jumped 1.8% to $63.80 per barrel, while US WTI crude gained 2.0%, breaking above $60 per barrel.

Additionally, the situation in the Middle East has begun to stabilize. President Trump's visit to Israel took on particular significance in light of the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump announced the end of the fighting and promised to organize a peace summit in Egypt aimed at permanently ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip. This calming of tensions has eased concerns about the stability of oil supplies from this important region, which had recently been causing significant unrest in the energy commodity markets.

 

Source: xStation5

Despite the temporary easing, investors remain vigilant and closely monitor the further development of events both on the trade front between the US and China and in the Middle East. Both factors will play a key role in shaping future oil price movements and the dynamics of the global energy market.


 
15 October 2025, 12:09 PM

DE40: Good earnings and cautious optimism
15 October 2025, 10:27 AM

IMF raises its global growth outlook, supported by the AI-driven investment boom 🔎
14 October 2025, 6:48 PM

Daily Summary: Powell pulls markets back up! 📈 EURUSD higher
14 October 2025, 5:50 PM

EURUSD higher after Powell's speech! 💶📈

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits