OIL.WTI at session highs after FT reports on Iran's uranium transfer ⛽

2:36 PM 26 June 2025

Oil rose after the Financial Times reported that early intelligence suggests Iran’s uranium is largely intact and Tehran has been able to move a significant portion of its stockpile.

Iranian officials have previously suggested that an estimated 408kg of enriched uranium was moved before the US bombing of the facility, which comes after days of Israeli attacks on the country.

Oil prices rose on fears that the news could spark further turmoil in the Middle East. OIL.WTI is climbing to session highs.

 

Source: xStation

