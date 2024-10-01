Read more
XTB Online Trading

OIL.WTI with no reaction to Israeli local ground military operation in Lebanon 🚩

12:24 PM 1 October 2024

The Israeli armed forces (IDF)  announced Tuesday that they have begun local ground operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. According to the army's announcement, “targeted ground raids” are being carried out in villages close to the Israeli border. The operation represents a significant escalation in the months-long conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah. Since the start of the Gaza war last October, the both sides have regularly fired across the border.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, saying that “there is no place in the Middle East that Israel cannot reach.” The words came days after an air strike south of Beirut that killed longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
  • In turn, a number of Western countries have warned Iran against direct involvement in the conflict, as this could result in Israel launching attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. At this point, Iran has not indicated whether it intends to intervene in any way, so Wall Street almost ignores the spreading conflict scenario. 
  • The United States, on the other hand, is trying to prevent the conflict from spreading in any way it can, particularly as the U.S. presidential election is a month away.

However, markets still see low odds for directly, military response from Iran or Saudi Arabia, so, the overall conflict is perceived as local war, not crucial for global oil supply dynamics.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Hezbollah's new acting leader Naim Kassem announced that the organization will continue the fight despite the deaths of Nasrallah and other senior commanders. He stated that the fighters are ready, and killed Hezbollah leaders have already been replaced.

  • The Israeli military has called on residents of dozens of Lebanese border towns to evacuate to the north. The UN Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) described the Israeli operation as a “dangerous development” and called for de-escalation.
  • The international community is watching the developments with concern, fearing an expansion of the conflict to the entire region. Turkey condemned the Israeli operation as an “unlawful invasion attempt” and Italy called for “urgent and necessary de-escalation.”

Market reaction

The first reports of the start of the ground operation came at 1 AM BST., but at that time we did not see a reaction in the oil market. Oil began to lose noticeably near the start of the European session, but these losses are now being recovered.


Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

Gold, on the other hand, has been gaining all along since yesterday's pullback around 8 pm, when Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed does not need to rush to cut rates. Around 1 AM BST, no reaction was seen. Nevertheless, gold has gained about 0.7% since the start of today's session.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
18:52

Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.

Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover,  in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...

 16:13

Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...

 16:02

CME Group shares near 52-week highs driven by Citi recommendation 📈

Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator