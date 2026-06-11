OpenAI heads into a price war ahead of an IPO?

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is said to be considering significant price cuts for its AI services—particularly token fees (i.e., the units used to bill for model usage).

According to the report, the move would be a response to growing competition from Anthropic, which is gaining an increasingly strong position in the (mainly) enterprise segment thanks to its Claude Code tool.

Lower prices could accelerate AI adoption among companies, but at the same time they would increase pressure on margins in a sector that still requires massive spending on computing infrastructure and continuous funding.

At the same time, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to meet with representatives of Samsung Electronics next week during a visit to South Korea. According to Yonhap, the talks are set to focus on broader use of artificial intelligence in Samsung’s operations.

The visit is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to strengthen relationships with the largest technology groups in Asia.

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Source: xStation5

During Altman’s previous visit to South Korea, OpenAI held talks, among others, with Samsung and SK Group, and later signed letters of intent regarding cooperation on developing AI infrastructure. It’s worth closely following news from this sector, because this visit could also end with lucrative agreements.

What could a potential price war mean?

The most likely motivation is the upcoming IPO of both companies. Before sector leaders publish their prospectuses, they may want to boost subscriber numbers and token usage. This would mean short-term financial losses, but they could use higher figures and faster AI adoption growth as an argument for increasing scale and operating leverage. In an IPO context, that would raise expectations and valuations, while pushing the burden of delivering on those promises into the future.

For the stock market, a potential AI price war sends a mixed signal.