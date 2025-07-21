Read more

Opendoor up 90% and nearly 600% since the beginning of July; the next GameStop? 🔎🎯

6:16 PM 21 July 2025

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN.US) has seen a dramatic surge in its share price, gaining 178% over the past week and nearly 600% month-over-month, marking the strongest weekly rally since the company went public in 2020. As of today, shares are trading at $4.14, whereas at the start of July, they were priced at $0.50–$0.60. Despite this explosive growth, the stock remains far below its February 2021 all-time high of over $39, and year-to-date performance had been negative until this recent rebound.

The rally was sparked by hedge fund manager Eric Jackson, who publicly endorsed Opendoor on social media, calling it a potential “100-bagger” (a company that could increase in value 100-fold). His firm, EMJ Capital, invested when the shares were still trading in cents, and Jackson’s frequent posts on X.com have ignited enthusiasm among retail investors. The surge has meme-stock characteristics — high short interest (18.63%), speculative trading, and no fundamental improvement in financials — as Opendoor remains unprofitable, operates on thin margins, and faces weak near-term growth prospects.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Opendoor is a digital real estate platform that simplifies the process of buying and selling homes online. The company provides instant cash offers, renovates properties, and then resells them via its own platform. It also offers financing and mobile services. At its peak, Opendoor was valued at over $22.5 billion, but later incurred substantial losses due to rising interest rates and a broader housing market slowdown.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

23.07.2025
17:03

US and EU are reportedly close in on 15% tariff deal - Financial Times

US and EU are reportedly close in on 15% tariff deal - sources of Financial Times. The report of FT added that Brussels could agree to the so-called...

 15:53

Alphabet 2Q25 preview - what can we expect? 🔎

Today, after market close, Alphabet (GOOGL.US), along with Tesla, will kick off the earnings season for the "Magnificent Seven" companies. This...

 15:49

Is Tesla still a technology company or an automotive manufacturer? Expectations for Q2 2025 results

Tesla continues to ignite strong opinions – some view it as a leader in the technology and AI revolution, while others see it as an "ordinary"...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits