Read more

Platinum surges 4%📈

3:34 PM 23 September 2025

Platinum near ATH driven by precious metals demand and Fed rate cuts expectations 📈

Expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts, record-breaking gold prices approaching almost $3,790 per ounce, and a weakening dollar are fueling euphoric gains in the platinum market, which is up 4.3% today. During the recent days, gold ETF net inflows reached the highest level since 2021.

  • The prospect of lower interest rates in the U.S. (as well as rate cuts in other central banks) supports global liquidity and credit impulse, which naturally translates into higher demand for spot platinum – not only for investment purposes but also for industrial and automotive applications.
  • Today’s U.S. data came in weaker than expected (September PMI, Richmond Fed regional index), while Federal Reserve officials (including Michelle Bowman) pointed to rising risks of significant labor market deterioration, which could force the Fed into even more aggressive moves. Investors are now pricing in at least two more rate cuts in the U.S. this year.
  • Soaring gold prices are not only boosting interest in precious metals in general but are also bringing platinum “back into favor” in the jewelry sector. Interest in platinum as a “luxury,” cheaper, and rarer alternative to gold has risen after years of dormant demand for white-gold jewelry.

Platinum (charts)

Platinum prices are up nearly 5% today, surging to previous record highs around $1,480 per ounce, where the first strong wave of selling pressure has emerged.

Source: xStation5

Platinum prices (gold-colored chart) are moving broadly in line with gold’s dynamics, though volatility is higher and price movements are more abrupt.

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

25.09.2025
10:21

Chart of the day: EURCHF (25.09.2025)

SNB keeps interest rate at 0% The SNB remains ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market if needed; no plans to reinstate a minimum exchange...

 08:39

BREAKING: SNB leaves interest rate unchanged at 0% 📌

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 0.00%; forecast 0.00%; previous 0.00%; The...

 06:51

Economic Calendar: Fed speakers 🎙️ and Q2 GDP from the US 📄

Today’s economic calendar is relatively interesting. Throughout the second half of the day, we’ll hear speeches from Fed officials (a total...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits