Platinum tries to rebound, rising 1.8% after decline 📈 1:1 correction?

Platinum prices declined from $1,415 to $1,374, though the metal is currently attempting a rebound. However, analyzing the chart and the current price momentum, a 1:1 corrective scenario—similar to the price movement observed between June 16 and 19—remains at play. The key support zone lies between $1,300 and $1,304 per ounce. The important resistance zone is set near $1390 - $1400 level.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".