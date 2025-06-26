Read more

Platinum tries to rebound, rising 1.8% after decline 📈 1:1 correction?

2:56 PM 26 June 2025

Platinum prices declined from $1,415 to $1,374, though the metal is currently attempting a rebound. However, analyzing the chart and the current price momentum, a 1:1 corrective scenario—similar to the price movement observed between June 16 and 19—remains at play. The key support zone lies between $1,300 and $1,304 per ounce. The important resistance zone is set near $1390 - $1400 level.

Source: xStation5
Share:
Back

Market News

27.06.2025
18:47

Daily summary: S&P 500 Hits New All-Time High, Euro Extends Rally (27.06.2025)

Wall Street heads into the weekend with a strong dose of optimism following Donald Trump's comments expressing his desire to finalize trade agreements...

 17:41

Three markets to watch next week (27.06.2025)

Financial markets are heading into the second half of the year after a few very turbulent months. While June was quiet in terms of trade negotiations between...

 17:10

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks down on OPEC output increase 🛢️

OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits