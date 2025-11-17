Read more
5:29 PM · 17 November 2025

Soybean at 15-month high on USDA report and US-China trade optimism 📈 🫛

Key takeaways
SOYBEAN
Commodities
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Soybean contract breaks above key resistance on renewed demand expectation
  • Additionally, the latest USDA report forecasts lower production, suggesting a price-inducing market squize.

Soybean futures rose sharply today (+2.4%), recovering from recent declines as traders reacted to renewed optimism over the U.S.–China agricultural trade. January CBOT soybeans gained 20½ cents to $11.45 per bushel, supported by expectations that China may step up purchases of U.S. soybeans following recent diplomatic discussions. 

Erratic rainfall in Brazil also bolstered prices by raising concerns over supply. Soymeal and soyoil followed mixed patterns, while corn futures saw modest gains, reflecting broader grain market support in the aftermath of the most recent USDA report. The institution forecasts U.S. soybean production at 4.25 billion bushels, slightly lower than expected and down 3 percent from last year. Yields are projected to reach a record 53 bushels per acre, while the total area harvested is smaller than 2024 at 80.3 million acres.

 

The contract SOYBEAN rebounded sharply from early trading sellout, driving the price up to its 15-month high. The RSI is currently entering the overbought area, though changing supply and demand fundamentals will likely sustain the higher valuation. Source: xStation5

19 November 2025, 7:07 PM

BREAKING: FOMC minutes - many against December cut!
19 November 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: Market attempts recovery, all hope in Nvidia
19 November 2025, 5:46 PM

Constellation Energy and Three Mile Island — Nuclear Past and Future
19 November 2025, 4:04 PM

US100 gains 1% before Nvidia earnings📈

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits