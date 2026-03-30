Powell Speaking: Markets Watch Fed Policy

Today, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, is delivering a speech that is drawing significant attention from investors and analysts worldwide. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions—particularly surrounding recent developments involving Iran and the broader Middle East conflict—financial markets are highly sensitive to any signals regarding monetary policy. Additionally, the global economy continues to face inflationary pressures driven by supply disruptions and fluctuating energy prices. In this environment, Powell’s remarks are crucial for understanding the Fed’s future actions and inflation outlook.

Key points from Powell’s comments on inflation and the economy:

Powell is aware of the broader inflation context: “We Are Mindful of the Broader Inflation Context.” Inflation expectations remain well anchored: “Inflation Expectations Appear to Be Well Anchored.” The Fed was mindful that it would miss the inflation target for some time: “FED MINDFUL OF MISSING INFLATION TARGET FOR SOME TIME.” A decline in Treasury yields is noticeable, which could influence inflation expectations: “TREASURY 5-YEAR YIELD FALLS 10 BASIS POINTS ON DAY TO 3.97%.” Fed tools have limited impact on supply shocks: “FED'S TOOLS HAVE NO MEANINGFUL EFFECT ON SUPPLY SHOCKS.” Policy is well positioned to monitor how the Middle East conflict affects gas prices: “We Think Policy Is in a Good Place to See How Middle-East Conflict Plays Out.” Tariffs are seen as a one-time factor affecting inflation: “TARIFFS HAVE A ONE-TIME IMPACT ON INFLATION,” “We Think Tariffs Are a One-Time Price Increase.” The Fed expects to reach its 2% inflation goal: “THE FOMC WILL REACH ITS 2% INFLATION GOAL.” The Fed believes the economy will have a soft landing in 2024: “We Had a Soft Landing in 2024.” There is no sign that past Fed bond-buying was inflationary: “NO SIGN PAST FED BOND BUYING WAS INFLATIONARY.”

Source: xStation5