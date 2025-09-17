Precious metals fall ahead of the Fed decision 📉Silver down 2%

Silver falls more than 2% ahead of the Fed decision, pressured by a 0.5% gold decline, while USDIDX tries to stabilize, gaining 0.12%. Investors expect that FOMC will cut interest rates by at least 25 bps today at 6 PM GMT, which is the most posisble scenario given the weakening US labor market.

However, the Fed US inflation projections remain uncertain as key inflation benchmarks signal rising price pressure in some sectors and 'sticky' inflation across the services. We can assume that the biggest risk for precious metals may be Fed 'hawkish' inflation projections.

SILVER (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5