Read more
XTB Online Trading

Procter & Gamble Shares Fall After Cutting Full-Year Outlook

12:13 PM 24 April 2025

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG.US) shares fell 2% on Thursday after the consumer products giant cut its full-year sales and profit outlook amid challenging market conditions and trade tensions.

Q3 Results Miss Expectations

P&G reported third-quarter earnings of $1.54 per share, slightly above the $1.53 analyst estimate, but sales declined 2% to $19.78 billion, missing the $20.22 billion forecast. Organic sales grew just 1%, well below the expected 2.53%, as volume remained flat while pricing increased 1%.

Performance varied across segments with Healthcare (+4%), Grooming (+3%) and Beauty (+2%) showing growth, while Fabric & Home Care was flat and Baby, Feminine & Family Care declined 1%. Gross margin fell to 51% as higher costs offset pricing benefits.

Reduced Guidance

The company significantly lowered its fiscal 2025 outlook:

  • Core EPS growth of 2% to 4%, down from 5% to 7%
  • Organic revenue growth of 2%, reduced from 3% to 5%
  • Core EPS of $6.72 to $6.82, below prior $6.91 to $7.05 forecast

"We delivered modest growth this quarter in a challenging and volatile consumer and geopolitical environment," CEO Jon Moeller said. "We're making appropriate adjustments to our outlook to reflect underlying market conditions."

P&G continues to expect commodity cost and foreign exchange headwinds of about $200 million each after tax for fiscal 2025. The guidance cut follows CFO Andre Schulten's February warning about slowing retailer shipments and weaker consumption in several international markets.

Analysts note that while P&G is better positioned than competitors to handle consumer pressures and tariff impacts, market challenges are creating downward pressure on the company's performance for the year.

P&G (D1)

The stock is trading near a zone that served as strong support throughout last year and previously triggered reversals. Bears will aim to break below the recent lows around $156, while bulls will look to reclaim the 30-day SMA at $166.82. The RSI is in bearish divergence with lower highs, and the MACD is tightening, suggesting a potential bearish crossover.

Share:
Back

Market News

25.04.2025
19:11

Daily Summary: Wall Street wavers after Trump remarks 🚩 Bitcoin hits 2-month high

U.S. stock indexes are rising during today’s session but gave back part of their gains following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump...

 18:33

Three markets to watch next week (25.04.2025)

The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...

 17:51

⚡Gold tumbles 2%

Gold prices (GOLD) have declined since the metal tested the $3500 area. Today’s session brings another strong downward move, with gold losing...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits