Redfin reports decline in US pending home sales 🚩

According to the residential real estate brokerage company, Redfin (RDFN.US) , pending US home sales fell 3.4% year over year during the 4 weeks ending May 11th. 'New listings are still rising, allowing some buyers to get deals. Economic jitters and high costs stifle spring home sales.' - Redfin commented the data and signalled higher supply and market slowdown.

Redfin shares are almost 90% dwon from the all-time high since 2021 at almost 100 USD per share.

Source: xStation5