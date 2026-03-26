Report on U.S. natural gas inventories showed a larger-than-expected decline in stocks⬇️

The EIA’s weekly report on U.S. natural gas inventories showed a larger-than-expected decline in stocks—the actual draw was -54 Bcf, while analysts had forecast -48 Bcf, and the previous reading had indicated an increase of 35 Bcf. Such a drawdown suggests higher-than-expected gas consumption or supply constraints, resulting in tighter storage levels. In the short term, the market may respond with rising prices, particularly given seasonal demand volatility.
Source: xStation
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