Read more

Samsung shares are rising on news of a partnership with Nvidia.

12:23 PM 22 September 2025

Shares of Samsung Electronics on the London market have risen by nearly 5%, reaching levels not seen for a long time. The surge was primarily driven by reports that the company received approval from Nvidia to use its advanced HBM3E memory chips in artificial intelligence accelerators. This is a key moment for the Korean technology leader, which has long been striving to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing high-performance memory market.

Local media report that Samsung’s HBM3E memory version successfully passed the rigorous quality tests required by Nvidia. This breakthrough opens the door for the company to collaborate with one of the largest players in the AI chip industry, giving it a chance to compete with rivals such as SK Hynix and American Micron. Samsung plans to begin deliveries of these advanced chips to Nvidia as early as the fourth quarter of 2025, which is especially significant given the increasing demand for AI-dedicated memory.

With this certification, Samsung becomes the third official supplier of HBM3E memory for Nvidia, which could significantly strengthen its position in the global AI memory chip market. After years of delays and several unsuccessful certification attempts, this is a clear signal that the company’s latest technologies meet the highest industry standards.

Investors welcomed this news enthusiastically, resulting in a dynamic rise in the company’s stock price on the exchange. Moreover, Samsung has also made progress in other key areas, such as producing chips for Tesla, further strengthening its position as a major player in the semiconductor market. Although Nvidia’s initial orders for HBM3E memory may be moderate, the approval of this product is an important step that could open the door to additional, larger contracts and expanded cooperation.

Analysts emphasize that Samsung’s success in obtaining Nvidia’s certification is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic one. It demonstrates the company’s ability to meet the highest industry requirements and increases its chances of participating in future projects, such as HBM4.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

24.09.2025
19:01

Daily Summary: The market is pricing in slower rate cuts, copper is closer to its ATH

Wall Street indices are recording declines today despite opening in positive territory. Comments from Jerome Powell at yesterday's conference continue...

 16:53

Copper prices soars due to mine closures! 📉

Copper prices soared during today's session, directly linked to potential disruptions in the global supply chain of this commodity. Copper has risen...

 16:05

Astera Labs Under Scrutiny: Correction or Fundamental Shift?

Astera Labs (ALAB.US) shares plunge over 10% during Wednesday's session. This marks one of the stock’s largest single-day drops since the beginning...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits