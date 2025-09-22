Samsung shares are rising on news of a partnership with Nvidia.

Shares of Samsung Electronics on the London market have risen by nearly 5%, reaching levels not seen for a long time. The surge was primarily driven by reports that the company received approval from Nvidia to use its advanced HBM3E memory chips in artificial intelligence accelerators. This is a key moment for the Korean technology leader, which has long been striving to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing high-performance memory market.

Local media report that Samsung’s HBM3E memory version successfully passed the rigorous quality tests required by Nvidia. This breakthrough opens the door for the company to collaborate with one of the largest players in the AI chip industry, giving it a chance to compete with rivals such as SK Hynix and American Micron. Samsung plans to begin deliveries of these advanced chips to Nvidia as early as the fourth quarter of 2025, which is especially significant given the increasing demand for AI-dedicated memory.

With this certification, Samsung becomes the third official supplier of HBM3E memory for Nvidia, which could significantly strengthen its position in the global AI memory chip market. After years of delays and several unsuccessful certification attempts, this is a clear signal that the company’s latest technologies meet the highest industry standards.

Investors welcomed this news enthusiastically, resulting in a dynamic rise in the company’s stock price on the exchange. Moreover, Samsung has also made progress in other key areas, such as producing chips for Tesla, further strengthening its position as a major player in the semiconductor market. Although Nvidia’s initial orders for HBM3E memory may be moderate, the approval of this product is an important step that could open the door to additional, larger contracts and expanded cooperation.

Analysts emphasize that Samsung’s success in obtaining Nvidia’s certification is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic one. It demonstrates the company’s ability to meet the highest industry requirements and increases its chances of participating in future projects, such as HBM4.

