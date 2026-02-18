Silver jumps 4% even as US dollar strengthens 📈

SILVER and GOLD charts (D1 timeframe)

Silver is currently trading between its 50- and 200-session exponential moving averages. A breakout above USD 82 per ounce could open the way for more sustained upside and a clear return of positive market sentiment.

Source: xStation5

Gold appears to be heading toward a test of the USD 5,000 per ounce area. A decisive break above this level would increase the likelihood of a sentiment shift and a renewed surge in buying activity. The metal remains relatively close to the EMA50 (orange line); in recent weeks, gold has already rebounded twice after dipping below this average, which has acted as strong momentum support since August.

Source: xStation5