Read more
2:12 PM · 18 February 2026

Silver jumps 4% even as US dollar strengthens 📈

-
-
Open account Download free app
Precious metals are posting a strong session today, with gold up 1.6% and silver gaining more than 4%. This is occurring despite a strengthening US dollar, which in theory should weigh on metals prices. Additionally, solid US data releases from the housing market and durable goods orders failed to halt today’s rebound in precious metals.

SILVER and GOLD charts (D1 timeframe)

Silver is currently trading between its 50- and 200-session exponential moving averages. A breakout above USD 82 per ounce could open the way for more sustained upside and a clear return of positive market sentiment.

Source: xStation5

Gold appears to be heading toward a test of the USD 5,000 per ounce area. A decisive break above this level would increase the likelihood of a sentiment shift and a renewed surge in buying activity. The metal remains relatively close to the EMA50 (orange line); in recent weeks, gold has already rebounded twice after dipping below this average, which has acted as strong momentum support since August.

Source: xStation5

20 February 2026, 6:46 PM

Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
20 February 2026, 6:03 PM

Three markets to watch next week (20.02.2026)
20 February 2026, 4:12 PM

Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
20 February 2026, 3:13 PM

BREAKING: TRUMP’S GLOBAL TARIFFS STRUCK DOWN BY US SUPREME COURT 🚨🏛️
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits