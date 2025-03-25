Silver surges 2% reviving shares of the silver miners stocks

Silver gains today more than 2% as gold gains 0.5%, and US Dollar weakens slightly, despite a little higher 10-yr treasury yields and flat 2-yr treasuries. Rising silver price signals still strong demand on safe haven assets and may be a mix of a different market factors such as a little more dovish Fed stance, dovish signals from Chinese PBoC, European ECB and slightly higher manufacturing activity in China, where factory activity has risen to 3-month high.
SILVER (H1 interval)
Looking at the D1 interval of SILVER we can see that EMA50 (the orange line) is now very important support, while $34 - $35 may be a strong resistance level.
Hecla Mining (HL.US)
The rising price of silver fuels silver stocks today, such as American Hecla Mining (HL.US) company, which surges almost 5% today.
Source: xStation5