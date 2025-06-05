Read more
XTB Online Trading

SILVER surges 3.5% reaching 13-year highs 📈

11:50 AM 5 June 2025

Silver (SILVER) is gaining 3.5% today, reaching nearly $35.6 per ounce and hitting its highest levels since 2012. The rally is fueled by a weakening U.S. dollar, which remains under pressure. Yesterday’s ISM services data from the United States showed lower new orders, higher prices, and a relatively stable labor market.

A favorable macroeconomic climate is boosting interest in so-called safe haven assets, which is also reflected in the weaker dollar. On the other hand, rising fiscal risks in the United States are prompting more capital to diversify away from cash and bonds—supporting sentiment toward precious metals. Gold is also up today by around 0.7%, trading close to $3,400 per ounce.

SILVER (Weekly Interval)

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

06.06.2025
18:52

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...

 15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 14:14

Lululemon stock collapse

Lululemon shares dropped as much as 22% in premarket trading after the company cut its earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the full year, despite posting...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits