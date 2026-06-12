📈 SpaceX shares surge 20%

SpaceX (SPCX.US) shares made their Wall Street debut today, beginning trading roughly two hours after the US market opened. The stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX.US. Trading commenced at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET at around $149 per share, and within the first ten minutes the stock surged to nearly $165 per share, implying a market capitalization above $2 trillion. The offering marks the largest IPO in Wall Street history. At current levels, SpaceX shares are trading more than 21% above their IPO price of $135 per share, highlighting strong investor demand during the company's highly anticipated market debut.
Source: xStation 5
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