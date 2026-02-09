STM is growing stronger thanks to a new partnership with AWS!

STMicroelectronics Shares Rise Over 6% Following Expanded AWS Partnership

STMicroelectronics (STM) shares are trading higher by more than 6% in today’s session after the company announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new agreement positions STM as a strategic supplier of semiconductors for AWS cloud infrastructure and data centers, including microcontrollers, analog chips, and tools supporting chip design. The market responded positively, viewing the partnership as a strong driver for revenue growth in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence segments.

Scope of the Agreement and Technologies

The expanded collaboration with AWS makes STM a key supplier of components for data centers. The agreement covers high-speed and mixed-signal communication chips, microcontrollers supporting intelligent infrastructure management, analog and power ICs optimized for energy efficiency, as well as support for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) workloads in the AWS cloud.

The partnership is strategic, as it allows STM to deploy its technologies in high-performance computing and AI segments, where demand for efficient and energy-saving semiconductor solutions is increasing. In addition, the collaboration includes the development of photonics and optical interconnect technologies, which enhance the speed and energy efficiency of data centers.

Financial Aspects and Equity Instruments

As part of the agreement, STM granted AWS the right to purchase up to 24.8 million STM shares over seven years at a fixed price of USD 28.38 per share. This right depends on the volume of STM product orders and their execution milestones. The mechanism serves to secure future orders while strengthening AWS’s long-term engagement in the partnership with STM. At the same time, exercising this right in the future could result in share dilution, representing a potential risk factor.

Technological Outlook

The agreement also has a technological dimension, as the collaboration with AWS includes developing optical interconnect and photonics solutions for next-generation data centers, where transmission speed and energy efficiency are critical. STM has previously produced photonic chips in collaboration with AWS, demonstrating long-term engagement in these areas. Such technologies, known as silicon photonics, have the potential to transform AI infrastructure by offering higher bandwidth and lower energy consumption, which is particularly important for data centers running cloud applications and machine learning workloads.

Key Takeaways

STM strengthens its position in the semiconductor sector for cloud computing and AI data centers.

The agreement covers a wide range of technologies, including microcontrollers, analog chips, and tools supporting chip design.

The partnership is multi-year and linked to AWS’s right to purchase shares based on STM product order volumes.

It can provide additional demand sources in the high-performance computing segment and contribute to revenue stability.

Concentration of orders around a single large partner increases STM’s sensitivity to changes in AWS strategy.

Exercising the share purchase right in the future could lead to capital dilution.

The long-term value of the partnership depends on STM’s ability to maintain technological leadership in a highly dynamic semiconductor and AI infrastructure market.

Source: xStation5