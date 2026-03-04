📀Coinbase and MicroStrategy surge as Trump challenges Wall Street banks

The digital asset complex is undergoing a violent recovery, propelled not only by resilient economic data and a broader shift in market sentiment but also by explicit signals of political patronage from the highest levels of the US government. Shares in leading cryptocurrency firms posted double-digit gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump publicly aligned himself with the industry in its escalating regulatory and lobbying clash with the traditional banking sector.

A political catalyst: Trump and Coinbase in lockstep The primary driver of the rally was reports of a private meeting between President Trump and Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase. While the specific details of the discussion remain confidential, the encounter was immediately followed by a series of social media broadsides from the President directed at traditional financial institutions.

Mr. Trump asserted that banks must "make a good deal with the crypto industry," adding that the obstruction of innovation—particularly regarding the regulation of stablecoins—is "unacceptable." The President lent direct support to the industry's stance on the so-called Clarity Act, a market structure bill designed to regulate digital tokens that offer interest-like returns.

Crypto-linked equities rally: Coinbase leads the pack The market response was immediate and decisive:

Coinbase (COIN): Shares in the largest US cryptocurrency exchange surged by more than 14%.

MicroStrategy (MSTR): The company, known for its vast Bitcoin reserves, rose by 9%.

Circle (CRCL): The firm behind the USDC stablecoin initially gained nearly 6%, though gains were later pared to 2%.

Banking Sector: Simultaneously, shares in incumbents such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America edged lower. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s chief executive, has remained a vocal critic, maintaining that crypto firms should be subject to the same regulatory rigour as traditional lenders.

Since its February 13 trough, Coinbase shares have appreciated by nearly 50%. Source: xStation5

Recovery in Bitcoin and Ethereum Political tailwinds for the sector coincided with a return of bullish momentum to the underlying tokens. Bitcoin and Ethereum erased their early-week losses, advancing 7% and 9% respectively within a single session. Bitcoin breached the $73,000 threshold, further bolstering investor confidence, while Ethereum has not only established itself above $2,000 but surpassed the $2,150 level today.

Analysts suggest that Mr. Trump’s determination to establish the US as the "crypto capital of the world" is providing a tangible fundamental base for a sustained bull market through 2026. Overcoming banking resistance to yield-bearing stablecoins could trigger a massive influx of institutional capital, a prospect already reflected in the surging valuations of crypto-aligned entities.

Bitcoin continues to lag behind the Nasdaq, with which it was highly correlated over the past 18 months. Should the regulatory pipeline for the crypto market truly accelerate, the second half of the year may belong to Bitcoin and Ethereum rather than traditional havens like gold and silver, which have dominated recent months.