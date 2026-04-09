Stock of the Week – ASML: The Silent Monopolist Behind AI

The Race for Artificial Intelligence is Most Often Associated with Tech Giants Like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet. These companies design chips, develop models, build data centers, and compete for dominance in the new era of technology.

However, the problem is that none of these companies could take a single step without a much less talked-about company.

We are talking about ASML Holding, a company that has stood in the shadow of the biggest technological revolutions of recent decades, yet serves as their absolute foundation.

ASML manufactures the machines without which the most advanced chips could not be produced. And without these chips, there would be no artificial intelligence, no data centers, and no modern electronics.

Moreover, ASML is not just an ordinary market participant.

The company is effectively a monopoly in the most advanced lithography technology, and a single machine it produces can cost over €200 million and contain hundreds of thousands of components.

In the semiconductor world, there are many important companies. But only one is truly indispensable.

And that is why more and more investors are asking themselves one question:

Is ASML the most important company of the AI era?

What Exactly is ASML?

When we talk about the semiconductor market, investor attention is usually focused on companies designing or manufacturing chips. In reality, however, this entire ecosystem depends on one much less visible pillar.

That pillar is ASML Holding.

The company does not design processors and does not manufacture integrated circuits. Its role, however, is fundamental because it provides the technology without which chip production would be impossible. ASML machines are present in the factories of the largest semiconductor manufacturers, such as TSMC, Intel, and Samsung Electronics.

To understand the company’s significance, it is worth taking a moment to consider the chip production process itself.

In simple terms, it involves creating extremely precise patterns on the surface of a silicon wafer. These structures form billions of transistors, which determine the performance and capabilities of modern chips.

A crucial role in this process is played by lithography.

This technology allows transferring patterns onto silicon using light. The shorter the wavelength, the higher the precision, and the more advanced chips can be designed.

The most advanced form of this technology is EUV lithography, or extreme ultraviolet light. In this area, ASML holds a uniquely dominant position in the market.

In addition to EUV systems, the company also develops DUV solutions, used in both advanced and mature manufacturing processes. The offering is complemented by measurement systems, software, and an extensive service segment.

In practice, this means ASML does not provide a single product but comprehensive solutions that enable semiconductor production at every stage of technological sophistication.

Even though the company’s operations remain invisible to the end user, without ASML, no modern chip would exist.

A Monopoly That No One Can Challenge

In the tech world, the word “monopoly” is often used, but rarely fully justified. Most of the time, it simply denotes a strong market position or competitive advantage.

For ASML Holding, the situation is different.

The company is the only producer in the world of machines using EUV lithography. There is no second supplier, no real alternative, and most importantly, there has been no sign of this changing for years.

To understand the scale of this advantage, consider the technology itself.

EUV lithography uses light with a wavelength of 13.5 nanometers, allowing for structures at the scale of individual nanometers. The challenge is that this light does not behave intuitively. It cannot be effectively focused using conventional lenses, so the entire system relies on extremely precise mirrors.

And this is just the beginning.

Source: ASML.COM - Machine from the TWINSCAN EXE Series

The EUV light source is generated by firing a high-power laser at microscopic tin droplets, producing plasma that emits the required wavelength. The entire process must be controlled with near-perfect precision, as even the smallest deviation can cause errors in chip production.

Source: ASML.COM - Machine from the TWINSCAN NXT Series

The result is one of the most complex machines ever created by humans.

EUV systems produced by ASML consist of hundreds of thousands of components. Their development was the result of decades of research, billions in investment, and collaboration with specialized partners such as Carl Zeiss, responsible for key optical elements.

Why Competitors Cannot Catch Up

There are several reasons.

First, the technological barrier is enormous. Creating a working EUV system requires not just capital, but unique know-how that ASML has been building for over three decades.

Second, the entire supply chain is extremely complex and based on relationships that cannot be quickly replicated. Many components used in ASML machines have no equivalents available on the market.

Third, customers are deeply integrated with the company’s technology. The world’s largest chip manufacturers, such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics, have tailored their production processes to ASML systems, further reinforcing the “lock-in” effect.

In practice, this means ASML’s advantage comes not only from technology but from the entire ecosystem built around it.

This is why we are not talking about a strong market position but one of the most unassailable monopolies in the modern economy.

A Money-Making Machine: ASML Financial Analysis

ASML is a company that systematically increases its revenues while improving operational efficiency. Sales growth is paired with increasing profitability, reflecting excellent cost management and high product value. Operating and net margins remain at very attractive levels, meaning every euro earned brings solid profit. This ability to generate high margins gives the company a competitive edge and confirms its leadership in advanced semiconductor technologies.

The company also demonstrates an exceptionally strong cash generation capacity, despite the natural cyclicality of its business. Its operations rely on large, technologically complex orders, which can result in short-term fluctuations, but in the long term remain very solid. The systematic growth of free cash flows shows rising operational efficiency and the ability to convert demand into real profits. Even with significant investment outlays, ASML maintains a strong cash position, providing freedom to finance further growth and maintain technological leadership over competitors.

Financially, ASML is exemplary. It has almost zero net debt, high liquidity, and efficiently uses its capital. The return on invested capital is multiple times higher than its cost, meaning the company not only grows but consistently creates real value for shareholders. Moreover, the company effectively manages cyclical market risks, maintaining stability even during economic fluctuations.

At the same time, its market valuation remains variable and sensitive to future growth expectations. Periodic multiple declines suggest that the market occasionally corrects excessive optimism, but ASML continues to be recognized as a leader with above-average potential and strong fundamentals. The company combines growth with high cash generation and strong financial positioning, enabling continued investment in innovation and global expansion.

ASML is a company that not only sets industry standards but masterfully combines operational efficiency with profitability and financial stability. Its ability to create shareholder value, maintain competitive advantage, and execute long-term strategies makes it an attractive investment with potential for solid results over many years.

Valuation Overview

We present the valuation of ASML Holding using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method. It should be emphasized that this is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice or a precise valuation.

ASML is a leader in semiconductor technology, providing advanced solutions to chip manufacturers worldwide. The company benefits from growing demand driven by digitization, artificial intelligence development, and automation of production processes, creating solid foundations for further growth.

The valuation is based on a base-case scenario of revenue and financial performance forecasts. The assumed cost of capital (WACC) ensures a realistic view of the situation, while conservative assumptions regarding terminal value reflect a cautious approach to future prospects.

Considering the current ASML share price of €1,227 and the DCF valuation of €1,408.25, the estimated upside potential is approximately 15%. This represents an attractive investment opportunity, especially for investors confident in the company’s continued expansion and maintenance of technological leadership in the semiconductor industry.

Chart Overview

Analyzing ASML Holding’s share price chart since the beginning of the year, we notice a clear and stable rebound, aligning with the long-term upward trend. The stock moves within a wide ascending channel, and corrective price movements are relatively short and shallow, indicating dominant demand pressure and strong investor interest in the company’s shares.

From a fundamentals perspective, the strong upward trend is justified by growing demand for ASML technology, high operational efficiency, and the company’s cash-generating capability. Record orders, development investments, and its position as a semiconductor industry leader directly translate into investor confidence. The combination of stable fundamentals with positive market sentiment creates a sustained growth dynamic, clearly reflected in the stock chart.

Source: xStation5