Read more
XTB Online Trading

Swatch Group shares at the lowest level since 2020's Covid-19 crash 📉

12:54 PM 10 September 2024

Shares of Swiss holding company Swatch (UHR.CH), centered around the watch industry (ETA mechanisms, luxury timepieces), are losing 1.5% today and are approaching the peak of the March 2020 panic (Covid-19). July's share purchases (about 31 million Swiss francs) by the Hayek family, which owned more than 43% of the group's shares before the purchases, failed to improve investor sentiment. In July, Swatch was downgraded to CHF 170 by Jefferies analysts. 

Recession fears but sales in China ... rises?

  • Despite the short-term adversity of recession concerns in the US, Europe and consumer weakness in China, the company has a very healthy balance sheet and very low debt. It also maintains high gross margins, which were as high as 84% in 2024
  • Gross profit, in the first two quarters of 2024, remained relatively resilient, despite a nearly 7.5% y/y decline in sales in the first half of the year and a 14% decline in Q2. Q2 sales were 3.45 billion francs, compared to 3.75 billion forecast. Net income in Q2 2024 fell sharply to 147 million francs, down from 498 million francs in Q2 2023.
  • In China, the company's sales rose 10% year-on-year in the first two quarters of 2024, providing some resistance to the thesis of slowing demand in the market there; however, the increase was measured against a very low 2023 base. 
  • The company raised its dividend from 2020 to 2023 and has been paying it consistently for 31 years. Potential profitability problems could cause a change in dividend policy, with further declines in valuations as a likely result. In recent months, the Hayek family, which holds key positions in the company, has been criticized by the investment community for its restrained comments on the company's business and prospects.
  • The valuation of price/earnings for the past 12 months is 17, and the implied ratio of price to expected future earnings for calendar year 2025 is about 15. This suggests that the group's shares still trade at a premium to some of the stocks of 'luxury' companies like France's Kering or Hugo Boss.
  • LVMH's closure of luxury flagship boutique Tiffany in Shanghai to investors was a signal of evaporating demand for luxury goods in China. As a result, we've seen significant declines in the shares of Swatch and many other fashion companies in recent days.

Swatch Group (UHR.CH)

The RSI indicator on the daily interval indicates an extreme oversold level below 20 points. Overcoming the 200-session SMA200 average at CHF 200 per share could potentially herald a trend reversal. The main short-term resistance remains CHF180, which could be tested if the scenario of the unwinding of the recent downward impulse materializes. A huge scale of recent decline may be a reason why 'mean-regression' will also support a short-term rebound, if markets sentiments around luxury sector improve.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator