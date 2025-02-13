Swiss CPI in line with expectations📊USCHF loses 0.3%

Switzerland CPI – January (YoY):
- Actual: 0.4%
- Forecast: 0.4%
- Previous: 0.6%
Switzerland CPI – January (MoM):
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Actual: -0.1%
- Forecast: -0.1%
- Previous: -0.1%
Switzerland continues on a path of slowing price growth. In January, consumer inflation stood at 0.4% year-over-year, down from 0.6% in December. In response to the data, the USD/CHF pair broke out of the short-term sideways trend directly after the Swiss CPI release, however we have to wait for the final reaction of the pair; further declinee is still on the table.
Source: xStation