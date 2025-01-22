Teledyne Technologies gains 5% setting the new all-time high after strong quarterly report 📈

Shares of the US advanced electronics, digital imaging, instrumentation and mission-critical supplier Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US) set a new all-time high near $510 per share. The company raised its 2025 outlook after a series of strategic acquisitions. The record quarterly sales of $1,502.3 million showed strong momentum, in defence, space and energy sectors. Wall Street anticipates that increasing defence spending as well as the new space programs may be a catalyst for overall company business, under the Donald Trump.

Revenue: $1.50 billion vs estimates of $1.45 billion (5.4% year-on-year growth, 3.4% beat)

$1.50 billion vs estimates of $1.45 billion (5.4% year-on-year growth, 3.4% beat) Adjusted EPS: $5.52 vs estimates of $5.23 (5.6% beat)

$5.52 vs estimates of $5.23 (5.6% beat) Adjusted EPS guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $21.30 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 1.2% (GAAP EPS between $17.70-$18.20)

is $21.30 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 1.2% (GAAP EPS between $17.70-$18.20) Operating Margin: 15.8%, down from 19.1% in the same quarter last year

15.8%, down from 19.1% in the same quarter last year Free Cash Flow Margin: 20.2%, up from 8.7% in the same quarter last year

As for now, the company has $1.99 billion in debt, with record free cash flows at almost $1.1 billion FY free cash flow. The planned $770 million deployment for acquisitions in Q1 2025 indicates a confident expansion strategy.

Digital Imaging (almost 2.5% growth): Strength in unmanned air systems and surveillance, though facing headwinds in X-ray and industrial automation

Instrumentation (10% growth): Exceptional performance in marine instrumentation, driven by offshore energy and defense markets

Aerospace and Defense Electronics (almost 7% growth): Solid defense electronics business expansion, offsetting weaker aerospace performance

Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US, H4 interval)

Source: xStation5