Tesla drops 1.5% ahead of Q4 delivery data release 💡

Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are losing nearly 1.5% ahead of the opening of the session after the company's Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. What's more relevant from an investor perspective, however, is that in about 15 minutes the company is expected to report its Q4 2024 delivery results. The consensus is 506,763 vehicles. Tesla itself expected to generate a slight increase in sales in 2024, for which it will need to post sales of 515,000 cars in the quarter.

The company's shares halted the spectacular rally fueled by Trump's win. Today's data could trigger a big jump in volatility on the company's shares. Source: xStation