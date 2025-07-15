Read more

The EU has no plans to retaliate with trade measures before August 1 📌

1:49 PM 15 July 2025

The EU has no plans to retaliate with trade measures before August 1, according to an EU spokesperson, with Trade Commissioner Sefcovic set to speak with US Trade Representative Greer.

German Chancellor Merz emphasized the goal of a swift resolution and warned that while the EU is holding off on countermeasures, it remains ready to respond if needed. Markets largely ignored Trump’s threat of 30% tariffs on the EU, viewing it as another example of his typical bluster; investors expect delays, negotiations, and no immediate escalation.

