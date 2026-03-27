The Michigan Sentiment Index highlights concerns about a short-term spike in U.S. inflation💡

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (USA) – March: 53.3 (est. 53.5; prev. 55.5)

Current Conditions: 55.8 (est. 55.8; prev. 57.8)

Expectations: 51.7 (est. 53.8; prev. 54.1)

1-Year Inflation Expectations: 3.8% (est. 3.4%; prev. 3.4%)

5–10 Year Inflation Expectations: 3.2% (est. 3.2%; prev. 3.3%)

Consumer sentiment deteriorated further in March, missing estimates across the board. Survey director Joanne Hsu noted that gasoline prices had the most direct impact on respondents this month, though the extent to which those costs will feed through to broader price levels remains uncertain.

Gasoline prices are among the most psychologically powerful drivers of consumer confidence — they are highly visible, purchased frequently, and weigh disproportionately on lower-income households, making them a reliable barometer of how everyday Americans feel about their financial situation.

About the UoM Survey

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is one of the most closely watched gauges of U.S. household confidence. Based on roughly 600 telephone interviews (indexed to Q1 1966 = 100), it captures respondents' views on personal finances, broader economic conditions, and durable goods purchase intentions. Markets pay particular attention to its mid-month preliminary release, which can move Treasury yields, equity futures, and the U.S. dollar — though its market impact has diminished somewhat compared to prior decades.