Three markets to watch next week (20.03.2026)

Markets will enter next week with one dominant macro dilemma: whether the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened without further escalation of the conflict. If shipping routes are restored, volatility should decline and attention will return to “standard” macro data. However, if the conflict intensifies — particularly through further attacks on energy infrastructure — the energy shock could spill over into US inflation expectations, pushing yields higher and forcing markets to reassess the situation. EU leaders are already calling for a moratorium on attacks on energy and water infrastructure and are emphasizing the importance of freedom of navigation in Hormuz. At the same time, reports suggest that the US and its allies have begun operations aimed at reopening the strait, although this may take weeks.

OIL

Oil remains the primary gauge of tensions. The key question is no longer just the price level, but whether the conflict is shifting into a phase of real physical disruptions (infrastructure damage, rerouting of transport, bottlenecks), rather than just a risk premium. Reports point to an escalation of attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region and a domino effect on global supply chains — particularly in Asia. At the same time, rising fuel prices in the US indicate that the energy shock is already starting to filter into the economy and inflation expectations.

If credible signals of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz emerge, oil prices could correct quickly, as the market begins to price in lower tail risks. However, if attacks expand or transport remains disrupted, the asymmetry remains to the upside — each additional session of disruption increases the risk of second-round inflation effects.

US500

US equities are influenced by three key factors: the risk of “higher for longer” rates, consumer sensitivity to fuel prices, and the relative resilience of the real economy. Persistently high oil prices are lifting inflation expectations and real yields, tightening financial conditions and putting pressure on rate-sensitive sectors (including technology).

USDIDX

The dollar is currently acting as a barometer of market stress. Prolonged disruptions in Hormuz typically direct capital toward the USD, especially if rising oil prices push US yields higher and lead the market to further delay expectations for Fed rate cuts.

On the other hand, if a clear path toward de-escalation emerges and energy prices decline, the dollar may give back part of its safe-haven premium along with improving sentiment.