Read more
XTB Online Trading

United Airlines announces partnership with JetBlue on the "Blue Sky" initiative ✈️

5:27 PM 29 May 2025

United Airlines (UAL.US) is up almost 4% today after announcing a partnership with JetBlue. As part of the new project, called "Blue Sky," the companies will, among other things, offer customers the ability to purchase tickets for each other's flights and combine their loyalty programs. The collaboration is also expected to give United Airlines access to New York's JFK Airport in 2027, which the airline left in 2022.

United Airlines has maintained stable net profit margins since Q2 2022. The results clearly show seasonality, with the first quarter being the weakest of the year. Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

This airline collaboration comes at a crucial time for both companies. JetBlue has been looking for opportunities to expand its operations and strengthen its position in the battle for market share against competitors. However, last year, when the company attempted to acquire Spirit Airlines, a U.S. court blocked the transaction. On the other hand, United Airlines has faced capacity issues at Newark Airport in New Jersey in recent weeks, resulting in planned flight cuts of 10%.

The cooperation, which enhances the capabilities of both airlines, could bolster their positions, and the merger of their loyalty programs might increase customer interest in each other's services. For airlines (especially in the U.S. market), benefits related to loyalty programs are a very significant factor shaping consumer choices, often leading to customer loyalty to a specific airline. This partially mitigates potential customer migration between airlines. Under the "Blue Sky" agreement, customers will be able to use their loyalty programs with both airlines to receive benefits like free baggage, early boarding, or selecting seats with extra legroom.

From a consumer perspective, this type of airline collaboration could simplify travel. However, it also carries the risk of potentially higher ticket prices. Airlines working together won't have as strong a need for price competition, which could lead to increased fares. Thus, this signal might be interpreted by the court as a potential threat to competitiveness. For now, the announced cooperation is set to begin in the fall, but both companies haven't provided additional details. The potential start of the collaboration could still be halted by a regulator's decision.

United Airlines shares are gaining in today's session, attempting to break above the upper limit of a short-term correction. Simultaneously, the chart shows a potential crossover of exponential moving averages, which could generate a potentially bullish signal. Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Return of US-China trade tensions reignites risk-off mood (29.05.2025)

Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%.  Sentiment worsened...

 18:16

Three markets to watch next week (29.05.2025)

Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...

 17:45

Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫

Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits