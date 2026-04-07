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3:41 PM · 7 April 2026

United Health Group – The Medicaid decision supports the price

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UnitedHealth Group is the clear leader in the U.S. private health insurance market. Despite a challenging market environment, the company is up more than 7% today.

The main factor supporting the rally is a decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees the government program “Medicaid.” Medicaid is a type of U.S. government-subsidized health insurance intended for lower-income individuals—around 70 million Americans currently use the program.

Medicaid administrators decided to increase the program’s reimbursement rates. The increase amounted to 2.48%, which came in above sector analysts’ expectations. In practice, this means an expansion of insurers’ margins due to higher reimbursements from the U.S. government.

As a result, U.S. health insurers’ shares are experiencing euphoria, and bank analysts are rushing to update their valuations.

The market leader is up 7%, CVS Health is up nearly 5%, Alignment Healthcare is gaining more than 15%, and Evolent Health is rising 11%. Positive sentiment toward the sector is also reflected by Bank of America analysts, who have raised their price target for the company’s shares.

This news comes at a key moment for the company. After the close on April 7, the company is set to release its results for Q1 2026. The market expects EPS of around $6.65 per share and approximately $110 billion in revenue.

UNH.US (D1)

 

The company has been through a difficult period—its valuation is currently in the middle of a year-long consolidation channel following declines around the turn of 2024/2025. Will the Medicaid funding decision help the stock break out of consolidation? Source: xStation5

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