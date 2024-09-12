Read more
XTB Online Trading

Unity Software soars more than 11% after canceling the Runtime Fee 📈

6:44 PM 12 September 2024

Unity Software (U.S.A.) has announced changes to its subscription plans. The most important change appears to be the abandonment of the widely criticized Runtime Fee, whose introduction last year backfired in the game development community. 

The company announced today that, after careful analysis and consultation, it has decided to completely phase out the Runtime Fee for customers developing video games. Introduced last September, the initial plan was for the company to charge 20 cents on each installation of a game using the company's engine once the game exceeded $200,000 in sales. The plan also addressed the situation where a game would be installed several times by the same user.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

This plan was so negatively received by the gamdev community that Unity had to modify the rules for charging the fee within just a few days after its presentation. The final result was a fee based on 2.5% of revenue if a certain cap is hit, or charged on player growth, and it was left to the developers to decide. Nevertheless, the confusion over the new fee resulted in a nearly 20% drop in the company's stock price in just two weeks.

Today, the game engine maker announced a complete withdrawal of this fee for game developers with immediate effect. The company has instead decided to introduce traditional increases in subscription plans, which will apply to larger customers. 

Unity Personal, the smallest package available to developers whose generated revenue is less than $200,000, will remain free. Unity Pro, aimed at developers whose annual revenues exceed that level, will cost $2,200/year (an 8% increase), and Unity Enterprise, to which developers with annual revenues exceeding $25 million are required to subscribe, will increase by 25%. 

The changes proposed by the company have been received positively by the market, and Unity's stock price is up more than 11%, reaching its highest levels since May of this year. Source: xStation 

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator