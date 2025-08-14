Read more

Economic calendar: US PPI and jobless claims in focus 🗽

10:14 AM 14 August 2025
  • European markets open higher, DAX up 0.2%; Wall Street futures edge slightly higher
  • Eurozone data slightly weaker than expected
  • Key U.S. data at 12:30 PGMT (Producer Price Index and jobless claims).
  • Today’s market sentiment indicates an appetite for extending the recent gains.

Macro Calendar

  • 10:00 – Norges Bank decision: 4.25%, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous level.

  • 9 AM GMT – Eurozone Q2 GDP (estimates): +1.4% y/y vs +1.4% exp. and 1.4% previously; +0.1% q/q vs +0.1% exp. and +0.1% q.q previously

  • 9 AM GMT - Industrial production for July: 0.2% y/y vs +1.5% exp. and +3.7% y/y in June; -1.3% m/m vs -1% exp. and +1.7% m/m in June.

  • 12:30 PM GMT – U.S. July PPI inflation: Expected +2.5% y/y vs +2.3% in June; +0.2% m/m vs 0% in June.

  • 12:30 PM GMT – U.S. initial jobless claims: Expected 225k vs 226k previously. Continuing claims: 1.967 million vs 1.974 million previously.

  • 2:30 PM GMT – EIA natural gas storage change: Expected +54 bcf vs +7 bcf previously.

Central Bank Speakers

  • 2 PM GMT – Fed’s Musalem

  • 5:30 PM GMT  – Fed’s Barkin

Market News

15.08.2025
08:03

Intel shares gain amid reports of US taking stake in the company 📈

The share price of semiconductor producer Intel (INTC.US) rose following reports that the Trump administration is in talks about the U.S. taking a stake...

 06:49

Morning wrap (15.08.2025)

Market sentiment in equities remains positive today, with investors largely unfazed by yesterday’s hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI reading, which...
14.08.2025
18:48

Daily summary: Surprising rise in PPI inflation supports the US dollar 📈

Wall Street moved into decline after higher-than-expected PPI inflation readings dampened investor expectations regarding the path of interest rate...
