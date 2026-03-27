Read more
4:22 PM · 27 March 2026

Unity up 10% 🚨 A revolution at the company?

-
-
Open account Download free app

Unity, a developer and distributor of a range of tools used primarily to produce video games, positively surprised the market with its announcements.

Preliminary results show a phenomenal increase in the company’s profitability. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by 58% year over year, reaching more than USD 130 million. This may potentially result from a significant improvement in efficiency, given that revenue is expected to come in around USD 505 million, representing 17% growth. The operating margin is expected to increase to 26% versus the previously projected 22%. It should be noted, however, that these are preliminary figures, not final results, these numbers may change.

At the same time, the company announced the sale of its businesses ironSource Ads Network and SuperSonic, which are responsible for advertising and game publishing, respectively. This does not mean, however, that the company is exiting the advertising industry, its “Vector AI” is one of the main contributors to revenue growth in the segment the company considers “strategic.”

The management board says that selling less promising businesses will allow the company to focus on its core operations, which are performing noticeably better. Investors share the CEO’s enthusiasm about the changes, and the stock is posting one of the strongest gains during a pessimistic Friday session.

U.US (D1)

 

However, it is worth remembering that the company has been through a very difficult period in terms of valuation. Competitive concerns about AI-driven alternatives to developer tools were compounded by the initial Q1 2026 guidance, which came in below market expectations. The stock is down more than 60% year-to-date and more than 90% from its 2021 peak. Source: xStation5.

27 March 2026, 5:24 PM

Anthropic leak and a cybersecurity sell-off
25 March 2026, 3:04 PM

Rivian - Partnership with Uber and the R2. Is it a "Tesla killer"?
25 March 2026, 1:59 PM

US Open: Iran rejects Trump’s peace plan as S&P 500 remains resilient
25 March 2026, 1:11 PM

OpenAI shuts down “Sora” - What does it mean for the markets?
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits