US cash markets closed, futures rally on hopes of de-escalation

Today Wall Street is closed due to Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States. As a result, major US exchanges such as the NYSE and Nasdaq are not operating, which leads to lower global market liquidity and reduced investor participation.

Despite the absence of cash equity trading, US index futures continue to trade normally and are currently providing the main signal of market sentiment. They are showing a clear upside bias, indicating an improvement in risk appetite ahead of the next regular session.

Markets are also being supported by geopolitical developments coming out of the United States. According to recent reports, the framework of an agreement regarding the situation around the Strait of Hormuz has been largely outlined. Statements from some politicians, including US President Donald Trump, suggest that there are already solid foundations for further negotiations that could lead to a de-escalation of tensions in the region and a potential reopening of a key shipping route.

Oil prices are reacting with declines as fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East ease. At the same time, analysts emphasize that despite the positive tone, significant issues remain unresolved, including Iran’s nuclear program and full control over the strait. As a result, the current progress should be viewed as an initial framework rather than a final agreement.

It is also worth noting that in conditions of reduced liquidity caused by the US market closure, futures movements can be more volatile and less representative of the broader market picture.

US500 (S&P 500) futures are posting notable gains today, reflecting improved sentiment among investors. Market participants are reacting to signals from policymakers suggesting that tensions in the Persian Gulf region could be eased in the near term, potentially within days. This has led the market to price in a scenario of de-escalation and a gradual return to at least partial geopolitical normalization, supporting risk assets.

Source: xStation5