US100 surges 1.5% 📈

- Brent crude oil futures (OIL) are down around 4% today, easing bond yields and supporting flows into risk assets, while the U.S. dollar is weakening. The MSCI All Country World Index climbed close to all-time highs, while the Asian session was dominated by bullish sentiment, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining nearly 3% amid strong advances in technology stocks.
- Recent weeks have shown that the world’s largest technology companies remain prepared to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, supporting many Nasdaq-listed companies. At the same time, first-quarter earnings growth among S&P 500 companies reached approximately 26% year-over-year - according to Bank of America, the strongest result since 2021. Despite a cautious tone from corporate executives, forward guidance remains clearly above historical averages.
- Key earnings reports this week will come from Marvell Technology and Salesforce on Wednesday, followed by retailers Costco, Dell, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, and Gap on Thursday. Investors will also closely watch the upcoming PCE inflation report, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Markets continue to monitor a potential Iran agreement and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, developments that could influence oil prices and future Fed interest-rate decisions.
US100 (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
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