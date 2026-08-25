US OPEN: Falling oil prices drive risk appetite up! Nasdaq leads rebound (25.08.2026)

Wall Street is rebounding today thanks to continuing crude oil price declines, although volumes remain somewhat muted ahead of Nvidia's earnings, PCE inflation data, and the central banking symposium in Jackson Hole.

The return of risk appetite is confirmed by gains in the Nasdaq (US100: +0.3%) and subdued performance in the DJIA (US30: +0.05%). Optimism also extends to the S&P 500 (US500: +0.1%) and the Russell 2000 (US2000: +0.1%).

A notable trend today is a collective rebound among AI-related companies. The recent rise in US bond yields, concerns over AI company debt levels, and ongoing anticipation of Nvidia's earnings report had been exerting pressure on sector stocks. The rebound is led by memory producers (Nvidia +1.7%, Micron +1.7%, Sandisk +1.7%), chipmakers (Intel +1.6%, AMD +3.75%), and data center energy providers (Fluence +2.9%).

Optimism is also evident across the broader tech sector (Communication Services, e.g., Uber +0.7%, Meta +0.8%, Netflix +1.2%), while defensive sectors such as energy and consumer goods are largely posting losses.

S&P 500 stock volatility. Semiconductors, hardware, software, and communication services dominate. Source: XTB Research

Technical Analysis: US100 / Nasdaq fut. (D1)

Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are experiencing a corrective pullback on the daily timeframe, testing a key demand zone between 29,140 and 29,300 points. This horizontal support level is reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (29,141.84 pts). The index has fallen below its short-term moving averages—the 10-day EMA (29,447.31) and 30-day EMA (29,399.12)—signaling weakened bullish momentum. The 14-day RSI, sliding toward a neutral-to-bearish 47.6 points, does not yet show oversold conditions, leaving room for a deeper correction. A sustained breakdown below 29,141 points would open the path toward the 50% Fibonacci level (28,772.21 pts) and the 100-day EMA (28,664.11 pts).

Source: xStation5

Company News: