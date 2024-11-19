US Open: sell-off on wall street; SMCI gains 32% 🔔

Stock indexes in the U.S. are slightly down at the opening

The largest declines are seen in the US2000

The dollar index gains 0.16%

Yields on U.S. bonds are falling

At the start of the session on Wall Street, selling pressure is dominant, but indexes are attempting to recover their losses. The small-cap index US2000 is declining the most, followed by US500 and US100. The downturn in the stock market is occurring alongside a slight strengthening of the dollar. The USDIDX index is gaining 0.16% today and remains near the peaks of its recent rapid increases. On the other hand, U.S. bond yields are experiencing quite strong declines today. Yields on 10-year bonds have fallen to 4.37%, while 2-year bond yields are down to 4.25%.



Declines are visible across the broad market regardless of the sector. The only exception is the semiconductor sector, mainly including Nvidia (NVDA.US), TSM (TSM.US), and ASML (ASML.US). It is worth noting that Nvidia will publish its quarterly report tomorrow. Source: xStation 5

US2000

The US2000 index is retreating another 0.95% today to 2300 points. This marks the sixth consecutive declining session, with prices dropping more than 6.50% from the post-election highs. Currently, the index is testing the upper limit of the recent consolidation around 2300 points. As long as it remains above this zone, the overall trend will still be upward. However, breaking support at the 2300-point level may signal further selling pressure with a potential target around 2200 points, erasing all post-election gains.





Source: xStation 5

Company News

Walmart (WMT.US) gains 3.10% after the company exceeded expectations for U.S. comparable sales in the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance for net sales and adjusted profit. U.S. comparable sales increased by 5.3%, surpassing the 3.8% consensus estimate. CEO Doug McMillon highlighted growth in in-store volume, store pickup, and delivery, with delivery outpacing other categories. Walmart now anticipates fiscal 2025 net sales growth between 4.8% and 5.1%, up from its previous range of 3.75% to 4.75%.

Lowe (LOW.US) drops 3.20% despite beating quarterly revenue and earnings expectations. Increased consumer spending on home repairs after hurricane damage provided a boost but did not fully compensate for reduced demand in high-ticket DIY items, which remain central to Lowe's sales. The company slightly raised its full-year sales guidance.

Symbotic (SYM.US) gains 26% following impressive fourth-quarter results, featuring a 47% year-over-year increase in revenue. For the fiscal first quarter, Symbotic projected revenue between $495 million and $515 million, surpassing the $495.73 million consensus, along with anticipated adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $31 million. CFO Carol Hibbard highlighted expectations for strong topline growth and stable gross margins in the upcoming quarter, with targeted investments aimed at seizing new opportunities.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) surges 32% after naming BDO as its new independent auditor and submitting a compliance plan to Nasdaq to fulfill listing requirements. The server manufacturer, which faced a delay in filing its year-end report following the resignation of Ernst & Young in October, reassured Nasdaq that it intends to submit its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30 and its quarterly report for the period ending September 30.